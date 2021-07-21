iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,482,000 after acquiring an additional 586,697 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after buying an additional 9,191,872 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 9,370,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 764,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

