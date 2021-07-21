iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lessened by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.20. 846,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,896,854. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

