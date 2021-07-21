iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

