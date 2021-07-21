iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.82. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

