iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.3% of Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 93,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

