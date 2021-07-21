iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000.

Shares of IAI stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.61. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12-month low of $58.89 and a 12-month high of $103.58.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

