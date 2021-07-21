iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,632 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,821% compared to the typical volume of 137 put options.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $61.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,407,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 322.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter.

