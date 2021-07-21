Itaú Unibanco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 103,061 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 30,356 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,530,000 after buying an additional 10,507,325 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,697 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,519,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,457,000 after purchasing an additional 268,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.