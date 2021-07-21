Jack Creek Investment Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JCICU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 21st

Jack Creek Investment’s (NASDAQ:JCICU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 21st. Jack Creek Investment had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:JCICU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Jack Creek Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth $1,880,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.