Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 2,050 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after buying an additional 60,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 20.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $162,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,002 shares of company stock worth $3,258,614. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

