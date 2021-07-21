Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

