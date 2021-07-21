JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 646.15%. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.