James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 141.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,192 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.01% of James River Group worth $14,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in James River Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of James River Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in James River Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.46. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. Analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

