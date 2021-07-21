Jane Huang Sells 21,000 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total value of $6,980,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,925 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.97, for a total value of $683,317.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Jane Huang sold 603 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $211,984.65.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jane Huang sold 540 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total value of $534,450.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $317.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.75. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $204.17 and a one year high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. On average, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.63.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

