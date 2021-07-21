Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 62,159 KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.80% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEMQ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 442.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 64,847 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KEMQ opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.13. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

