Jane Street Group LLC Buys 21,992 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 162,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47.

