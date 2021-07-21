Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIGGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth $7,403,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth $7,403,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth $5,922,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth $5,916,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGGU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

