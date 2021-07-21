Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,044 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.41. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

