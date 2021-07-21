Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 303.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,984 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48.

