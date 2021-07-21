Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 176,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $128,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $92,363,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $85,605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,432,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at $19,942,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

