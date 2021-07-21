Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 150,011 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,091 shares of company stock worth $1,115,374. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $859.11 million, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.00. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

