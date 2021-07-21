Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.47. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

