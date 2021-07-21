Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 397,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $111,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,399,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,169 shares of company stock worth $4,331,084. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.