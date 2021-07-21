Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,453,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,199 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

