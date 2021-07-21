Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $16,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

