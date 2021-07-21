Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $17.86 Million Investment in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 976,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

APPH opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

