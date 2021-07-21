Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.