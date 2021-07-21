Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) vs. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Critical Review

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Lam Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Lam Research $10.04 billion 8.99 $2.25 billion $15.95 39.69

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Lam Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Lam Research 26.07% 65.20% 23.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Lam Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lam Research 0 4 16 0 2.80

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.65%. Lam Research has a consensus target price of $680.89, suggesting a potential upside of 7.56%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than Lam Research.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lam Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lam Research beats Jaws Spitfire Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning. The company was founded by David Lam on January 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

