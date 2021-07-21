Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

NYSE MAA opened at $186.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $108.63 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $1,689,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

