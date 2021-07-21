Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to Buy

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SDXAY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

