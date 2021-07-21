Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Celanese Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $151.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Also, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $1,083,225.00. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 121,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

