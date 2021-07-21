Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 1,715 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $17,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,319 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $121,113.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $174,394.08.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $127,299.06.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after buying an additional 2,320,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,053,000 after purchasing an additional 512,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,886 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 9.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,187,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,445,000 after buying an additional 1,463,095 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

