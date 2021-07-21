JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Holdings Lifted by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.39% of JetBlue Airways worth $25,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 499.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 169,775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $4,761,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. 289,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,418,992. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.66.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hanif Dahya acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

