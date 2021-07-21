JMP Securities Increases PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Price Target to $21.00

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.

PLx Pharma stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $459.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 5.07.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56). As a group, analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in PLx Pharma by 497.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

