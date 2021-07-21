John J. Moroney Sells 495,500 Shares of American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Stock

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) insider John J. Moroney sold 495,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $29,730.00.

OTCMKTS:ABMC opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07. American Bio Medica Co. has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

