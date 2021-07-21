Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $443.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

