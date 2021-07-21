Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

JNJ opened at $168.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $443.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

