Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBFCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Jollibee Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jollibee Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of JBFCY stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Jollibee Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

