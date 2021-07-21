JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target to GBX 260

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 258 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

N91 traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 231.80 ($3.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.99. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of GBX 193.30 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59.

In other Ninety One Group news, insider Fani Titi sold 49,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £116,793.60 ($152,591.59). Also, insider Hendrik du Toit acquired 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.77 ($2,346.19).

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

