JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $120.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.82% from the company’s previous close.

ITRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

ITRI opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. Itron has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -67.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Itron will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 32.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 20.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $1,871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 441.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

