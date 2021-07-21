Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 278.60 ($3.64). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.63), with a volume of 1,031,930 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 279.13.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Roger Yates acquired 200,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £532,000 ($695,061.41).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

