KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 509.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other news, VP Michael David Smith sold 10,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $257,960.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 1,000,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,175,561 shares of company stock valued at $24,293,382 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $534.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.93.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.