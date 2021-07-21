KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) and Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Head to Head Survey

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) and Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Maravai LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A -40.64% -37.18% Maravai LifeSciences N/A N/A N/A

96.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Maravai LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Maravai LifeSciences 0 0 10 0 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $50.17, indicating a potential upside of 129.28%. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $38.38, indicating a potential downside of 4.37%. Given KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KalVista Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Maravai LifeSciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Maravai LifeSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals $12.69 million 42.13 -$46.24 million ($2.42) -9.04 Maravai LifeSciences $284.10 million 36.40 $88.97 million $1.70 23.61

Maravai LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than KalVista Pharmaceuticals. KalVista Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maravai LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maravai LifeSciences beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products include KVD001, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor that completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of DME; KVD900, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating HAE attacks; and KVD824, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor that completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating DME or HAE. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc., a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species. It operates in three segments: Nucleic Acid Production, Biologics Safety Testing, and Protein Detection. The Nucleic Acid Production segment manufactures and sells products for use in the fields of gene therapy, nucleoside chemistry, oligonucleotide therapy, and molecular diagnostics, including reagents used in the chemical synthesis, modification, labelling, and purification of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). This segment also offers messenger RNA, oligonucleotides, and oligonucleotide building blocks, as well as plasmid DNA and CleanCap capping technology. The Biologics Safety Testing segment sells analytical products for use in biologic manufacturing process development, including custom product-specific development antibody and assay development services. This segment also provides HCP ELISA kits, other bioprocess impurity and contaminant ELISA kits, ancillary reagents, and custom services. The Protein Detection segment sells labeling and detection reagents for researchers in immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, and glycobiology. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and other biopharmaceutical and life sciences research companies; and academic research institutions and in vitro diagnostics companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

