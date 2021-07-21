Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 447,255 KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 447,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 5.45% of KINS Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KINZ. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,639,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,546,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,847,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,357,000.

Shares of KINZ opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

