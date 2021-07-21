Karpus Management Inc. Has $7.64 Million Stake in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,673 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 8.40% of Petra Acquisition worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,965,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petra Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAIC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.