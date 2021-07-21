Karpus Management Inc. Invests $3.57 Million in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 360,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $199,000.

ARRWU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

