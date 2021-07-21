Karpus Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 886,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCKA stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

