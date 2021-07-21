Karpus Management Inc. Takes $5.33 Million Position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 544,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $12,727,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,494,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,356,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,895,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTAQ opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

