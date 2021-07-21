KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company.

KZMYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of KZMYY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 1,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74.

KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

