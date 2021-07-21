KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,921 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,894,000. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth about $77,356,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $52,718,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 250.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,215,000 after buying an additional 990,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, upped their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

